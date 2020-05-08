Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,160. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $677.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 153,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

