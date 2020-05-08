Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.45.

Shares of CWEGF stock remained flat at $$0.21 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,261. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

