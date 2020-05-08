Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 3,826.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 8,437,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.