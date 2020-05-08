Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

CCRN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 25,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,036. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $231.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 484.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

