Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crown were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $205,314,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.