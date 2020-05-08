Crown Market Capitalization Reaches $1.57 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Crown has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $4,306.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Braziliex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,967.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.02552347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00637422 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011292 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,645,093 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

