CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Cap of $94,550.79 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $94,550.79 and approximately $12,588.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.02135539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00174496 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

