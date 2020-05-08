CryptoPing Achieves Market Cap of $248,374.29 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a market cap of $248,374.29 and $1,568.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.02136672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00173923 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

