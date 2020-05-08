CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0002 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $53,033.56 and approximately $287.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.02135539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00174496 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 272,142,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,560,080 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

