CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in CSX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 328,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,677. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

