Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Cubic worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cubic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cubic by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Cubic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cubic by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. Cubic’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CUB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.