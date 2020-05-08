Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.44.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.