Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 12,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

