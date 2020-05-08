Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.53% of Cummins worth $1,703,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

