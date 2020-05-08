Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of CW traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.16. 12,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,476. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

