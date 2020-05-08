Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 70,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,468. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.00, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,133,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,960,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,954,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,972,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

