CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $61.45. 9,770,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

