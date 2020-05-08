CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after buying an additional 659,975 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

