Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $105.93 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

