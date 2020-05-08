DA Davidson Comments on FB Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 5,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $687.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.43. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,748,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.