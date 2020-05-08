DA Davidson Comments on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STRL. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 1,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $296.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 353,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 290,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

