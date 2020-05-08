DAEX (DAX) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $916,511.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.03430896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00054159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

