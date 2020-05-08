Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,373,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,158. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average of $149.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

