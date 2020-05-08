Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.31.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,158. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jennison Associates bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $2,880,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $18,097,000. Gerstein Fisher lifted its stake in Danaher by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, MUFG Americas increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 152,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

