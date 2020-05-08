Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.02. 481,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,384 shares of company stock worth $5,206,329. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2,530.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,967,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,247,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,082,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10,085.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,863,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,666 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,424,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $489,930,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

