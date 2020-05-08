Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $823.87 Million

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to report sales of $823.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.50 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $827.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

DAR stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

