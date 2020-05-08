Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DSKE. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $1.62 on Friday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $91.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 324,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,428 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $5,375,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 407,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

