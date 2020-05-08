Datum (DAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,139.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $891,284.15 and $18,139.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.02110987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00171198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00037415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

