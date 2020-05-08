DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of DVDCY stock remained flat at $$7.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.90. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

