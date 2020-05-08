DeDora Capital Inc. Has $22.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 124,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $93.47. 1,749,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

