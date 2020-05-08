DeepOnion Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. DeepOnion has a market cap of $983,695.84 and $6,856.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003243 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047790 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.