Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $639,740.46

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last week, Delphy has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $639,740.46 and $1,837.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.02171609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

