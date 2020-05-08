Dero Market Capitalization Tops $3.64 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $646,574.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,691,147 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

