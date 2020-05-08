Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.75 ($6.68).

DBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €6.56 ($7.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.03. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

