Deutsche Bank Boosts Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Price Target to $14.00

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

