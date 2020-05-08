Deutsche Bank Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $32.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB dropped their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,058,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,124,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,039,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

