Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Given “Hold” Rating at UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

NYSE DB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 113.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 52,076 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 907,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 114,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 261,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 17.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

