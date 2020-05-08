Deutsche Bank Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $31.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

NYSE BWA traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 342,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 55.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

