Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

BLMN stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 7,184,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36,253.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,913,000 after buying an additional 7,071,867 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,480,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20,736.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,668,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,290 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,564,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $58,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

