Deutsche Bank Trims Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Target Price to $56.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $71.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of REG stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $42.36. 84,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,250. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.62. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,402,000 after buying an additional 1,427,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,822,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,260,000 after purchasing an additional 653,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,218,000 after purchasing an additional 131,052 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

