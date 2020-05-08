Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

