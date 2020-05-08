Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.46 ($45.88).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

DLG stock opened at €33.40 ($38.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.67 and its 200 day moving average is €37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.26).

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

