Diamond Platform Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.08 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $1,675.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00058706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.03407986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031498 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001602 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

DPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,371 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

