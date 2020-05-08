DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $149.03 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.70). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

