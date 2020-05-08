Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $87,370.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000807 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,209,193 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

