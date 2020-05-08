Dinastycoin (DCY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $782,368.63 and $10.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,967,384,030 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

