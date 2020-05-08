DISH Network’s (DISH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 3,592,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170 in the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

