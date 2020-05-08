Dohj LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.88. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

