Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $49,623,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 326,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $13,426,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $16,640,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after acquiring an additional 216,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

