Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Announces Earnings Results

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

NYSE:UFS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 1,238,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

